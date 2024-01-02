[Watch] Son of late Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds spends time with Pakistan players ahead of 3rd Test in Sydney

Pakistan cricket team players interacted with the young Will Symonds, son of late Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, in Sydney during their practice session.

The Asian nation is in Australia for the ongoing three-match Test series against the hosts. Pakistan lost the first Two Tests in Perth and Melbourne to go 0-2 down in the series. They will be hoping to avoid a whitewash when the third Test commences on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The players have been training intensely in the nets, preparing for the final Test. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to their official X handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of Will Symond's visit to their training session on Tuesday (January 2).

In it, star cricketers like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shaan Masood can be seen greeting the kid. Will also batted for a while with them.

You can watch the interaction in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"We have no concerns over his performance" - Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Babar Azam

Babar Azam has not been able to perform to his potential so far on the Australian tour. He has scores of 21(54), 14(37), 1(7), and 41(79) in the four innings.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Sydney Test, Pakistan captain Shan Masood put his weight behind Babar Azam and backed him to come good in the upcoming match. Masood said:

"Babar Azam is our main player. We have no concerns over his performance. His approach is positive. He is practicing for hours in the nets and has great fitness. I am looking forward to him scoring big in the Sydney Test."

On their fielding troubles in the series, Shan Masood added:

"In a game your hands are tied because slips are very specialised. A lot of fielding places in Test cricket are very specialised. We had four genuine quick bowlers, so it was hard to get them into the slips.

"And then Abdullah Shafique has been a good slipsman for us and those are the guys that practise for hours every day. He's a brilliant slips fielder. He's got age on his side. But I think if he doesn't feel comfortable, Babar is a decent first slipper."

Do you think Australia will win the 3rd Test and complete a whitewash in Sydney? Let us know your predictions for the match in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App