[Watch] Spencer Johnson floors and hurts West Indies' Andre Russell with a brutal bouncer 

Australia's left-arm quick Spencer Johnson made West Indies' Andre Russell fall on the pitch trying to fend away a brutal bouncer in the final T20I between the two teams in Perth on Tuesday, February 13.

On the first ball of the 10th over, Russell's second in the innings, Johnson got one to rear up from short of good length on the middle and leg-stump line. The right-hander tried to get out of the way but the ball was just too quick to allow him that.

Instead, it hit him on the gloves and he fell on his back due to the weight of his body going behind after the strong impact. Watch it here:

Russell received treatment after the ball and chose to continue batting. Johnson tried a couple more short-of-length balls in the over but the big West Indian deposited them to the boundary.

Russell key to the West Indies' comeback in the match

The all-rounder's quick start in the innings was a good sign for the visitors who had lost 5 wickets without much on the board. Xavier Bartlett and Jason Behrendroff picked up three wickets in the first three overs before Adam Zampa and Aaron Hardie got the set batters Roston Chase and Rovman Powell out.

The fast bowlers used the extra bounce on the Perth surface and Zampa also found a bit of turn, suggesting that it might not be as easy to bat here as the previous two high-scoring T20Is where Australia won after putting up massive totals on the board.

West Indies need close to 200 to set a competetive target, and they will need Russell to do well with support from Sherfane Rutherford on the other end. Catch the live action here.

