[Watch] Spencer Johnson registers astounding bowling figures of 3 for 1 from 20 balls on Hundred debut

Australia's young pace sensation Spencer Johnson recorded incredible figures of 3 for 1 off 20 balls to mark his Hundred debut for Oval Invincibles in London on Wednesday, August 9.

Just two days after earning his maiden international call-up for Australia's T20Is against South Africa, Johnson stunned a star-studded Manchester Originals batting order at the Oval, bowling 19 dot balls out of his total 20 deliveries.

The visiting openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt faced difficulties against the left-arm quick, who kept toying with back of the length and fuller length deliveries. Buttler's pull off a Spencer Johnson short ball towards deep square leg for a single was the only run scored against the Australian on the Wednesday night.

Johson picked his first wicket on his 11th ball with the back of the length delivery doing the trick. Usama Mir smacked it from the shoulder of the bat only for Will Jacks to pouch it with ease at deep cover. The South Australian player bowled 10 deliveries in a row, castling both Tom Hartley and Joshua Little.

Spencer Johnson's parsimonious spell guides Oval Invincibles to victory

Spencer Johnson's stupendous bowling was complemented by regular campaigner Sunil Narine's 3 for 12 off 20 balls.

The wily spinner dismissed Laurie Evans, Max Holden, and Ashton Turner while Gus Atkinson (2/24) and Nathan Sowter (2/34) picked two wickets each.

Manchester Originals were bowled out for 92 in 89 balls with Jamie Overton's 21-ball 37 being the best effort from the visitors in an overwhelming 94-run defeat.

Earlier in the game, Jason Roy (59 off 42 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (60 off 27 balls) notched fifties to power the hosts to a mammoth total of 186 for 5.

The Invincibles will next face the Northern Superchargers on Friday, August 11, at Headingley. Meanwhile, Manchester Originals will also meet the Superchargers in their next fixture on August 13.