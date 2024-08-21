Sri Lanka lost three wickets qyuickly on Day 1 of the first Test match against England on Wednesday, August 21. The match is being played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The visitors were jolted hard by the English bowlers, as their top order withered to the bowling on offer, losing three wickets for six runs.

Dimuth Karunarate was the first batter to be dismissed. The Sri Lankan captain was taken by surprise, as he miscued a pull shot off a bouncer from Gus Atkinson. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith took the catch and Karunaratne was dismissed after scoring just two runs.

Fellow opener Nishan Madushanka also departed soon after. The opener went chasing after a wide ball bowled by Chris Woakes and edged one behind to Joe Root. Woakes picked up another wicket after Angelo Mathews was caught plumb in front of the stumps. The 37-year-old offered no shot to the ball bowled by Woakes, which rapped him on his pad and ended to his stay in the middle.

Sri Lanka sink further into trouble as Kusal Mendis loses his wicket

Mark Wood dismissed Kusal Mendis for 24 runs (File image via Getty)

Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal joined forces and the duo managed to see through the initial rough period, stitching together a 34-run partnership. Mendis edged one behind to Harry Brook in the slip cordon and became the fourth batter to be dismissed.

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka are on 61/4 after 19 overs. Dinesh Chandimal (14*) and Dhananjaya de Silva (17*) are the two batters in the middle.

