[WATCH] "Stealing doubles since 2012" - Virat Kohli makes a cheeky remark while batting on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs WI Test

Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch with the bat during his unbeaten 87-run knock on Day 1 of the second Test between India and the West Indies in Trinidad on Thursday.

Kohli, who played an excellent 76-run knock in Dominica, continued from where he left off in the first Test. The right-handed batter took time his time in the middle and looked assured of his defense.

While he looked determined and focused, the Delhi-born cricketer was in his character, making cheeky remarks at his opponents. After the 72nd over of India's innings, the former skipper was heard reminding the opposition players about his ability to convert singles to doubles.

In a short clip that has gone viral on social media, Virat Kohli was heard saying:

"Stealing doubles since 2012."

It is worth noting that Kohli is well known for his running between the wickets. He likes to put fielders under pressure and often converts ones into twos.

Speaking of the game, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja consolidated well after India lost four wickets in the second session. At the end of Day 1, the Men in Blue are well-placed at 288/4. While Kohli looked superb for his unbeaten 87, Jadeja also gave the former good company, remaining unbeaten on 36.

"He's a legend and I'm blessed to play with him" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, who is playing his 500th international match, has been an inspiration for several youngsters, including Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Mumbai-born batter, who is playing only his second Test, stated that he is privileged to play alongside Kohli.

"It's always great to watch him (Virat Kohli) bat and bat alongside him," Jaiswal told reporters at the end of Day 1. "He's a legend and I'm blessed to play with him. It's wonderful to go out with him and learn from him. There is a lot to learn from him, to keep watching what he does outside the field and on the field. It's a pleasure to talk to him and learning from him."

Kohli, who missed his century by 24 runs in the last Test, will be desperate to reach the three-figure mark on Friday and help India post a daunting first-innings total.