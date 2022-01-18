[Watch] Steve Smith and Co. join England's Barmy Army to sing Sweet Caroline while celebrating their Ashes victory

Australian batter Steve Smith took to Instagram to upload videos of sweet banter with the Barmy Army while celebrating their Ashes victory.

Australia defeated England in the Ashes 4-0 on Sunday. The defeat for the English team is considered to be one of their lowest points in Test cricket history.

Some of the Australian players were celebrating their clinical win over arch-rivals. However, England Cricket’s biggest fan group the Barmy Army were present at the same place.

The video shows Australian players singing ‘Sweet caroline’ along with the Barmy Army.

Smith captioned the video –

“Sweet Caroline with the @englandsbarmyarmy #banter”

Watch the video here:

The video shows Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and others singing the iconic song along with the Barmy Army.

"Sweet Caroline" has been associated with sports for a long time. In the United Kingdom, it is more popular amongst Football fans, but later also gained popularity in cricket stadiums. The home crowd at Lord's sang the song after their dramatic boundary count win in the final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against New Zealand.

Smith also posted another video wherein the Barmy Army seemed to try and have a banter with the Kangaroos.

Smith captioned the video -

“When you are celebrating and you meet the @englandsbarmyarmy great banter”

Watch the video here:

The Australian players tried to avoid the banter and ignored the Barmy Army at first.

Australia defeated England in the Ashes 4-0

Australia on Sunday won the series and retained the Ashes for a third consecutive season. Australia defeated England during the 2017-18 season 4-0 in Australia. Whereas the series in 2019 in England ended in a 2-2 draw.

In the current season, Australia clinched the series by winning the first three Tests. England managed to hold the fourth Test for a draw whereas the fifth Test was won by Australia.

Former captains have slammed the England team for having reached 'rock bottom' due to their feeble display. They have especially criticized the side's performance with the bat during the five-match series. Their batting collapsed in at least one of the two innings in the four Tests they lost. They managed to cross the 200 runs mark only four out of 10 innings in the entire series.

For Australia, Travis Head was awarded man of the series for his two centuries in the first Test and the last Test. He also ended up as the highest run scorer with 357 runs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Australia captain Pat Cummins ended as the highest wicket taker with 21 wickets. Cummins has been pivotal for Australia’s success in the Ashes. He has ended up as the highest wicket taker in each of the last three Ashes.

Edited by Aditya Singh