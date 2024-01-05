[Watch] Steve Smith halts play due to a tiny object on the sightscreen during 3rd AUS vs PAK Test 

Australia batter Steve Smith was at his eccentric best on Day 3 of the ongoing Test against Pakistan. He brought the entire proceedings to a halt due to the tiniest of objects on the sightscreen, that apparently affected his vision and concentration.

Right before the 71st over was set to be bowled, Smith asked for the object to be removed. The information was relayed to the groundsmen, who had to step up as the object was out of normal reach.

A groundsman was seen running towards the scene with a large handle brush, but another groundsman, just opted to wing it and climbed the slope, amid large cheers from the ground. He retrieved the object, leaving the sightscreen free of any visual hurdles and allowing play to recommence on the field.

Smith has spoken about his rare form of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) in the past as well, that leaves him fidgety and prone to distraction at times.

As a result, the batter needs as less distractions as possible in order to get into a desired zone of concentration to especially play Test cricket.

Steve Smith scored 38 runs off 86 deliveries in the first innings

The right-handed batter did not last long after the object was removed from the sightscreen. Steve Smith fell right into the cover trap set by Shan Masood, and lost his wicket to Mir Hamza in the 74th over of the innings.

His innings of 38 runs off 86 deliveries included three fours as he put up an important partnership with Marnus Labuschagne for the third wicket. The overnight pair came out to bat after bad light and rain forced an early halt to the proceedings on Day 2 of the New Year's Test.

Labuschagne departed after just one over following Smith's wicket. The right-handed batter was outdone by a Salman Ali Agha delivery that spun sharply after hitting the rough.

