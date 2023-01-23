[WATCH] Steve Smith helps Sydney Sixers score 16 off 1 ball against Hobart Hurricanes’ Joel Paris in BBL

Steve Smith once again shone for the Sydney Sixers against the Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). The batter hit 10 runs as the Sixers scored 16 runs off a single legal delivery off Joel Paris in the second over on Monday, January 23.

Smith hit a six at deep backward square leg off a no-ball. Paris followed it up with five wides. The in-form batter then scored a boundary towards the square leg off the free-hit delivery. The over ultimately yielded 21 runs.

Smith continued his purple patch, scoring 66 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 200, including six maximums and four boundaries.

The right-hander also became the highest six-hitter in the ongoing edition of the BBL. So far, the Sixers' opener has hit 24 sixes in the tournament, amassing 328 runs in four games.

Steve Smith will look to continue his heroics against India in upcoming Tests

Steve Smith will be a big wicket for India in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, which starts in Nagpur on February 9. The Aussie will look to continue his purple patch in India.

It's worth mentioning that Smith recently scored 101 off 56 balls against the Adelaide Strikers. He followed it up with an unbeaten 125 off 66 balls against the Sydney Thunder.

The Australian vice-captain emerged as the top run-scorer in the three-match Test series against South Africa last year. He scored 231 runs at an average of 57.75, that included his 30th Test ton.

In India, Smith has amassed 660 runs in six Tests at an average of 60, including three centuries. Overall, he has scored 3044 runs against India in 32 Tests, including 11 hundreds and as many half-centuries.

The 33-year-old had scored 876 runs in 11 Test matches last year at an average of 58.4, featuring two tons and three fifties.

Steve Smith will look to guide Australia to their first Test series win in India since 2004/05. The visitors will aim to end their four-series losing streak in India.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes