[Watch] Steve Smith, Mohammed Siraj engage in a heated exchange just after Australian star's hundred in WTC final

Australian star Steve Smith had a bit of an argument with Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj just after the former reached his 31st Test hundred on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Thursday.

Smith smashed a couple of back-to-back boundaries to reach his hundred and Siraj was understandably frustrated. On the very next ball as Siraj was running in, Smith pulled out of his stance and that was probably because of the spider cam that was in his eyesight.

Mohammed Siraj threw the ball to the wicketkeeper in frustration and Steve smith was a bit surprised to see that reaction. While he tried to explain Siraj about the disturbance, the pacer wasn't ready to listen one bit and gestured to him that he should focus on the sightscreen behind the bowler and the umpire.

Here's the video of the exchange:

Steve Smith's wicket was the highlight in India's comeback

Steve Smith did get to his 31st Test hundred, but could quite build on it as he was cleaned up by Shardul Thakur in a session that belonged to India. It began with Mohammed Siraj getting Travis Head caught behind. A fine catch from Shubman Gill ended Cameron Green's short stay at the crease.

The wicket of Smith really pushed Australia on the backfoot as that meant that both set batters were back in the pavilion. India managed to pick up four wickets in the morning session and Australia are still quite some distance away from reaching the 500-run mark.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have managed to tick off the first objective of the day which was to pick wickets in clusters and will want to polish off the Australian tail as soon as possible. The Aussies will hope that Alex Carey gets the support from skipper Pat Cummins and others to breach 500.

