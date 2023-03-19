(Watch) Steve Smith pulls off one-handed screamer to send Hardik Pandya packing in second ODI in Vishakhapatnam

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith has pulled off yet another stunning catch during the ongoing India tour in the second ODI in Vishakhapatnam. The 33-year-old put a full-stretch drive to his right to send Hardik Pandya packing to give Sean Abbott his first wicket of the innings.

The dismissal happened in the ninth over of the innings. Hardik Pandya had faced only one delivery, with Australia having their tails up. The star all-rounder poked a good length delivery just outside off as the ball took the outside edge of the bat only for Smith to pluck it with one hand. That meant India lost half their side after the tourists had chosen to field first.

Here's the video of Smith's wonder catch:

Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc dismissed Shubman Gill once again, followed by Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.

Australia made two changes to their playing XI, drafting in Nathan Ellis and Alex Carey for Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis. India, meanwhile, dropped seamer Shardul Thakur and chose Axar Patel as their third spinner and swapped Ishan Kishan for Rohit Sharma.

Steve Smith and Co. hoping to level series in Vishakhapatnam

Australia cricket team (Credits: Getty)

Having chosen to bowl first, Australia are looking to level the three-game ODI series in Vishakhapatnam.

The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the first ODI in Mumbai, prevailing in a low-scoring thriller by five wickets. Batting first at the Wankhede, Australia managed only 188 despite a breezy start from Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh, who opened the innings in David Warner's absence, struck ten fours and five sixes in his 65-ball knock.

However, their batting unit collapsed from 129-2 to 188 all out. Nevertheless, Starc was on fire as took three wickets with the new ball. However, a 108-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul for the sixth wicket took India over the line with 61 deliveries to spare.

Poll : 0 votes