[Watch] Steve Smith's quirky moment as he sorts out the right pair of gloves to wear during training session at MCG

Australia's seasoned Test batter Steve Smith is arguably a cricket freak and is known to leave his things all over the place. As a freak batter with astounding numbers, especially in Test cricket, the 34-year-old keeps shadow-batting almost all the time, as claimed by his teammates on several occasions. Yet another quirk of his emerged during the nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of the 2nd Test against Pakistan.

In a clip uploaded by renowned journalist Bharat Sundaresan, Smith can be seen sorting out gloves from his kit bag and deciding which one to wear in what order. However, he seemingly wore all of them. During the training session, the former Australian captain didn't have Marnus Labuschagne batting with him, given the latter suffered a finger injury in the Perth Test.

Australia demolished Pakistan in the opening Test in Perth by 360 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, the home side piled on 487, underpinned by David Warner's 164. Pakistan's top-order resisted for a bit, but Australia's pace-bowling unit's consistency was too much.

The visitors conceded a 216-run lead from where Australia mustered another 233 to set a 450-run target. Shan Masood and company had no answers and crumbled to 89 all out in response.

Steve Smith will be looking for a big score in Melbourne

Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the veteran will look to end 2023 on an excellent note after a slight dip in Test performances by his standards. The New South Welshman looked excellent in both innings against Pakistan at the Optus Stadium before suffering a lapse of concentration to finish with 78 runs in the match.

However, he still averages a healthy 42.65 in 2023 in Test cricket, with notable performances in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the magnificent century at Lord's in the Ashes. The 2nd Test against Pakistan begins on December 26.

