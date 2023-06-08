(Watch) Steve Smith takes a well-judged catch as Mitchell Starc bounces out Virat Kohli

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc landed a massive blow to Team India as he dismissed Virat Kohli on day two of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Kennington Oval. Steve Smith took a brilliant catch at slip to send the Indian star back to the dressing room for just 14 runs.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings when Starc came on for his second over a new spell. The 33-year-old generated extra bounce as Kohli fended for it, but could only edge it to slip. Smith, stationed at third slip, timed his jump well to take the catch.

The Aussie bowlers drew first blood in the form of Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed by Pat Cummins. Scott Boland rearranged Shubman Gill's stumps, while Cameron Green clean bowled Cheteshwar Pujara in a similar fashion.

Centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head guide Australia to 469

Travis Head and Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australia finished with 469 in 121.3 overs as Travis Head and Steve Smith crafted brilliant hundreds. The pair also shared an unbroken 251-run partnership to guide their side to 327-3 at Stumps on day one.

Their stand ended at 285 when Mohammed Siraj nipped out Head for 163. Smith, meanwhile, chopped one off Shardul Thakur's bowling. Alex Carey scored a brisk 48 as Siraj claimed four wickets.

Smith, who scored his 31st Test hundred, mustered his ninth against India, equalling Joe Root's tally in the format. The former Aussie captain's average also went well above 100 at the Kennington Oval.

This is Australia's first appearance in the WTC final, while it is India's second as they lost the previous one to New Zealand at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Following the WTC final, Australia will lock horns against England in the Ashes, starting on June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Australia have held the Ashes urn since the 2017-18 leg.

