[Watch] “Sundays are for Shayaris” - Shikhar Dhawan recites one of his favourite poems

On Sunday, Team India’s limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan recited one of his favourite poems of Abrar Kashif on his official Instagram account.

The Indian team is currently quarantining in Mumbai ahead of their WTC final against New Zealand and their gruelling Test tour of England. Shikhar Dhawan, who is no longer part of the Test squad, has been exploring his creative side through his social media posts over the last few days.

On Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram and uploaded a clip of an inspiring poem he recited. He shared the video with the caption:

“Sundays are for Shayaris! This one is one of my favourites from Abrar Kashif ji .”

A few days back, Shikhar Dhawan, in a smart post, urged people to stay home amid the second wave of COVID-19. Sharing a picture of himself in his Delhi Capitals (DC) avatar, the left-hander wrote:

“Ghar pe rehne ka nahi toh Gabbar aa jayega.” (Stay at home, or else Gabbar will come.)

Gabbar, incidentally, happens to be Shikhar Dhawan's nickname as well. Before that, Shikhar Dhawan also shared a video where he played the famous song ‘Hoton se chulo tum’ on a flute. He shared the video with the caption:

“Music for the soul. Stay calm. Stay positive.”

The batsman earned a lot for praise for his musical prowess.

Deepak Chahar backs Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in Sri Lanka

While the Test team will be away in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as a five-match Test series against England, a limited-overs Indian squad will tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is in July.

Shikhar Dhawan is being considered among the frontrunners to lead the team in Sri Lanka. Pacer Deepak Chahar is among those who have backed the Delhi batsman to captain the team in the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka.

Chahar was quoted as saying in this regard by TOI:

“Shikhar bhai would be a good choice for captain. He has been playing for a long time and has good experience. For me, a senior player should be made the captain. Because players see that player as a senior and respect him and obey him with honesty. Players should respect their captain. He (Dhawan) will be a good choice.”

Shikhar Dhawan had a memorable run for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. He was the Orange Cap holder, scoring 380 runs in eight matches before the tournament got suspended after a spate of COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubbles of multiple teams.

