[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav claims stunning catch to dent New Zealand's run chase in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav took a stellar catch at first slip to dismiss Finn Allen in the very first over of the run chase in the third T20I between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, February 1. The Mumbai-born player made a gigantic leap, timed to perfection, and held onto the ball despite an unorthodox, awkward landing.

Team India piled on 234-4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Riding on Shubman Gill's maiden T20I hundred, the Men in Blue scored their highest total in the format against New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya once again took the new ball and found little movement on offer. Opening batter Finn Allen, who has had a tour to forget, attempted a hard push off a back-of-the-length delivery from Hardik. With no foot movement on show, Allen could only claim a thick outside edge. The bouncy and pacy nature of the surface meant that the ball flew upon contact, requiring Suryakumar to jump, despite standing quite far off the stumps.

Watch the video of the brilliant take right here:

Earlier in the contest, Suryakumar himself was the victim of a stunning catch by Michael Bracewell. The all-rounder ran from mid-on to short mid-wicket, dove full length, and claimed the catch just a few inches off the ground.

The No.1-ranked T20I batter looked in good touch, having scored 24 off 13 deliveries with the aid of two sixes and a four.

Suryakumar Yadav mirrored his attempt at first slip to dismiss Glenn Phillips as well

Suryakumar was called into action once again after Glenn Phillips edged a delivery off Hardik Pandya. His second attempt was eerily similar to the first one, inducing the same high-effort leap and an awkward landing to conclude the proceedings.

Team India pacers have been all over the New Zealand batters in the powerplay. No Kiwi batter has so far been able to reach double figures. The visitors are reeling at 24-5 in the sixth over and are staring at a record defeat.

The Men in Blue's dominance in the bilateral home series is set to continue after an impending 2-1 series win over New Zealand.

