[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav and Co. gear up for India's T20I challenge against Australia in Vizag

India's stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and the rest of the squad were seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the first game of their five-T20I series against Australia in Vizag on Thursday, November 23.

In a video posted by BCCI, several Indian players were seen working on their batting skills in the nets ahead of an important series from the T20 World Cup 2024 point of view.

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, the likes of Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube were also seen getting into the groove. Here's the video:

Suryakumar Yadav wants India to play fearlessly

While there's a new look to the Indian T20I team, Suryakumar has been pretty vocal about how he wants them to play their cricket. He feels that every player has enough IPL experience and wants them to play fearless cricket without taking any pressure.

On this, here's what SKY told reporters ahead of the 1st T20I:

"Keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, the games which we are going to play until then are very important. My message to them is very clear, just be fearless and do whatever it takes to help the team and they have been doing that in the IPL, they have played a lot of domestic cricket as well recently."

He further added:

“So, they are in good form, which I heard from our support staff. I have told them only one thing: ‘Just enjoy your time in the middle, do the same thing, and don’t do anything different’. At the end of the day, it’s just a game of cricket."

India's squad for Australia T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. (Shreyas Iyer will be joining the team in the final two T20Is as vice-captain).