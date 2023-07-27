[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav departs for 19, gets trapped in front of stumps in IND vs WI 1st ODI

Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver for Team India in the first ODI against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday (July 27). The right-handed batter departed for 19 off 25, getting lbw to Gudakesh Motie.

The dismissal took place in the 11th over of India's innings when the spinner bowled a length ball that straightened toward the middle and off. Yadav missed his sweep shot, and the ball hit his pads in line of the off-stump. He immediately took the review, but it went in vain.

Watch the dismissal below:

It comes as a setback for Suryakumar Yadav, whose inclusion in the playing XI ahead of Sanju Samson raised eyebrows. Interestingly, the right-hander was wearing Samson’s jersey due to logistical issues with his luggage not arriving on time.

Suryakumar Yadav continues his lean patch with bat in ODIs

With the dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav once again continued his failures in the 50-over format. The 32-year-old had registered three golden ducks in his last ODI series against Australia at home. Yadav has scored just 452 runs in 24 ODIs at an average of 23.79, including two half-centuries.

He will now look to deliver for the Men in Blue in the second game of the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, Samson has scored 330 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 66, including two fifties.

As far as the game is concerned, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball as India bundled out the West Indies for just 114 in 23 overs. Kuldeep returned sensational figures of 4-6, while Jadeja bagged three wickets. Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and debutant Mukesh Kumar returned one wicket apiece.

For the West Indies, captain Shai Hope top scored with 43 off 45, including one six and four boundaries.

In response, India sealed victory by five wickets in the 23rd over, with Ravindra Jadeja (16) and Rohit Sharma (12) returning unbeaten. Opener Ishan Kishan (52) departed after scoring a half-century.

