[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav gets lbw out to a slower yorker in IND vs WI series decider

Suryakumar Yadav got dismissed in the most bizarre way possible in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies (WI) at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday, August 13. The right-handed batter got lbw out to a slower yorker from Jason Holder.

The incident took place in the 18th over of India's innings when Holder bowled a slower yorker at the stumps. Yadav missed the line of the ball, which hit the pads. The 32-year-old was trapped in front of the stumps.

The on-field umpire, surprisingly, adjudged it not out, but Holder was convinced about the dismissal. He straightaway reviewed the decision and the TV umpire overturned the dismissal. That came after the replays showed there was no bat involved as it hit the pads. The hawk-eye confirmed that the impact was in line and the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Yadav had earlier smacked 83 off 44 in the third T20I against WI, which India won by three wickets to bounce back in the five-game series. He finished the T20 series with 166 runs in five games at a strike rate of 146.90, including two half-centuries.

Suryakumar Yadav shines as India set 166-run target for WI

Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat as Team India scored 165/9 in their allotted 20 overs against West Indies. The middle-order batter smashed 61 runs off 45 balls at a strike rate of 135.66, including three sixes and four boundaries.

Apart from Yadav, Tilak Varma chipped in with 27 runs off 18 deliveries, including two sixes and three boundaries. The other batters, though, failed to deliver in the series decider. Hardik Pandya 14(18), Sanju Samson 13(9) got starts but failed to convert them into big ones.

Romario Shephard starred with the ball for the hosts, finishing with figures of 4/31, while Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder scalped two wickets apiece. Roston Chase also scalped one.

Pandya will now look to seal his fourth series win as the skipper. He has guided the Men in Blue to wins against New Zealand (away and home series) and Sri Lanka (at home) since the 2022 T20 World Cup so far.

