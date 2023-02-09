[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat receive their debut caps ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test

It is a special day for India's Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat as they are making their Test debut in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. The duo have been around the team for a while and this is a chance for them to prove their mettle.

With both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer unavailable due to injuries, there was always a chance that SKY and Bharat could make their Test debuts. Suryakumar has been the No.1 ranked T20I batter, but is also a stalwart for Mumbai in domestic cricket and will be keen to bring that experience to the fore in Iyer's absence.

Here's a video of Suryakumar Yadav getting his Test cap from former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri:

BCCI @BCCI



Good luck



#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia SKY makes his TEST DEBUT as he receives the Test cap from former Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc Good luck @surya_14kumar SKY makes his TEST DEBUT as he receives the Test cap from former Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc 👏 👏Good luck @surya_14kumar 👍 👍#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/JVRyK0Vh4u

KS Bharat has shown in the past that he is more than reliable with the gloves and that got him the nod ahead of Ishan Kishan. Here's a video of him getting his Test cap from veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara:

BCCI @BCCI



A special moment for him as he receives his Test cap from



#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia Debut in international cricket for @KonaBharat A special moment for him as he receives his Test cap from @cheteshwar1 Debut in international cricket for @KonaBharat 👍 👍A special moment for him as he receives his Test cap from @cheteshwar1 👌 👌#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia https://t.co/dRxQy8IRvZ

Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat have a point to prove

Both debutants are in a tricky situation as once Pant and Iyer are back, they may not find a place in the XI. SKY is probably under even more pressure as he has been backed ahead of Shubman Gill, who looked set to bat in the middle order.

It will be interesting to see if the No.1 ranked T20I batter will be able to replicate his form in Tests. Bharat has a great chance to prove that he can contribute with the bat as well.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes