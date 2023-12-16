[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav loses his cool at Arshdeep Singh after IND vs SA T20I series

India captain Suryakumar Yadav recently lost his cool at Arshdeep Singh following the conclusion of the third T20I in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav was seen fuming at Arshdeep inside the team bus. The skipper even pointed fingers at the pacer before taking his seat. The left-arm pacer was apparently seen explaining the situation as Yadav walked past him to get to his seat. The exact reason for this incident is not known.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

India beat South Africa by 106 runs in the third T20I to level the series 1-1, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s century and a five-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav. Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 1/13 in his two overs.

Arshdeep had earlier conceded 31 runs without taking a single wicket in his two overs during the second T20I. The Proteas won that rain-affected game by five wickets via the DLS method.

The Punjab-born pacer will next be in action during the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The opening game will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17.

Surprisingly, Yadav has been left out of India's squad for the three ODIs following an underwhelming performance with the bat at the 2023 World Cup.

“Always a good feeling” – Suryakumar Yadav reacts to his match-winning century against South Africa in 3rd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav expressed his delight at being adjudged Player of the Match as India beat South Africa by 106 runs in the 3rd T20I. He also credited the side for playing a fearless brand of cricket as they leveled the series 1-1. In the post-match show, he said:

“I am good. I am walking, so good. Always a good feeling when it comes in a winning cause, it makes me happier. We wanted to play some fearless brand of cricket. The idea was to bat first, put some runs on the board and defend."

Yadav added:

"The boys work day in and day out. Happy that they showed some character. I mean it is important to know your game. I just go out there and enjoy myself. The balance is important.”

Expand Tweet

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 100 runs off 56 balls during the third T20I, including eight sixes and seven boundaries. With his fourth T20I ton, Yadav joined Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell on the list of players with most centuries in the 20-over format.