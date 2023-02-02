[WATCH] Suryakumar Yadav plays with paper plane during the 3rd IND vs NZ T20I

Team India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted playing with a paper plane during the third T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.

The incident took place during the Kiwi innings while the Indian cricketer was fielding on the boundary. In between deliveries, Suryakumar was spotted playing with a paper plane.

Throwdown specialist Raghu was also seen standing beside the cricketer and enjoying the turn of events. Watch the clip below:

Suryakumar looked in decent form and capitalized on the start provided by Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill. He scored a quickfire 24 before holing out to Michael Bracewell at the mid-on region.

The No.1-ranked T20I batter had a moderate series given his high standards, amassing 97 runs in three games at an average of 48.50 with the highest score of 47.

Speaking of the game, India posted a mammoth total of 234/4 in their stipulated 20 overs, riding on Gill's unbeaten hundred. In response, the Blackcaps were bundled out for 66 runs. As a result, the Men in Blue won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin despite losing the first game.

Hardik Pandya was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 4/16. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, and Umran Malik picked up two wickets apiece.

Suryakumar Yadav named in India's squad for the first two Tests against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav has been included in India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled to commence in Nagpur on February 9.

The Mumbai batter was earlier named as a backup option for the England series in 2021. However, he didn't feature in any game.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav might make his Test debut as Shreyas Iyer is yet to recover from injury. (Source - The Indian Express) Suryakumar Yadav might make his Test debut as Shreyas Iyer is yet to recover from injury. (Source - The Indian Express)

The right-handed batter boasts a stellar first-class record, aggregating 5549 runs, including 14 centuries and 28 fifties, in 79 matches at an average of 44.75.

He was recently seen in action in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and looked in good touch. The Mumbai ace played a sublime 90-run knock against Hyderabad and backed it up with 95 and 38 in the next game against Saurashtra.

India's squad for the first two Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

