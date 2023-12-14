[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav breaks out in a grin after reaching 4th T20I hundred in IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Team India's stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav blasted his fourth T20I hundred to put his side on track for a formidable total against South Africa on Thursday, December 14. He achieved the milestone in the third and final T20I of the series in Johannesburg. It was the right-hander's first T20I hundred in South Africa, having smashed one each in England and New Zealand.

The skipper got to the three-figure mark in the final over of the innings in 55 deliveries with a double off Lizaad Williams. He celebrated by kissing the badge on the helmet. However, he lost his wicket in the very next delivery, holing out to Matthew Bretzkee at long leg.

The Proteas yet again won the toss and put the tourists into bat after taking a 1-0 lead in the previous game. Although South Africa dismissed Tilak Varma and Shubman Gill cheaply, Suryakumar added 112 with Yashasvi Jaiswal before the latter departed for 60. India eventually finished with 201-7 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav equals Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma

With his fourth T20I century, the Mumbai-born batter has equaled his compatriot Rohit Sharma and Australia's Glenn Maxwell for most tons in the format. The No.1 ranked batter boasts a strike rate of over 170. He has accumulated more than 2000 runs, having debuted in 2021 against England in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing series, the opening T20I resulted in a washout, while the Proteas won the rain-marred second game in Gqeberha by four wickets. Batting first, the Men in Blue racked up 180 on the back of Rinku Singh's heroics. But the hosts came in all guns blazing in pursuit of 152 in 15 overs by the DLS methord.

Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 49, while Andile Phehlukwayo hit the winning runs. Having made 201 in the third T20I, India would back themselves to defend it and level the series. The tourists will also play three ODIs and two Tests following this.