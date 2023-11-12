[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav rolls his arms in IND vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

Suryakumar Yadav rolled his arms in the 2023 World Cup match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

The part-time off-spinner walked out to bowl during the 33rd over of Netherlands’ run chase. Suryakumar gave four runs in his first over, which prompted India skipper Rohit Sharma to give him one more over.

However, he was hit for consecutive sixes by Teja Nidamanuru in the next over as Netherlands scored 13 runs.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video, with the caption:

“This time it’s Suryakumar who gets to show off his bowling skills.”

Suryakumar walked out to bowl after Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill bowled three and two overs respectively. Kohli, in particular, also took the wicket of Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards thanks to a brilliant catch from wicketkeeper KL Rahul down the leg side.

The trio can come in handy if there is a tight situation during the first 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

India on the verge of a ninth consecutive win in the 2023 World Cup

Team India are on the verge of a ninth consecutive win in the 2023 World Cup. The Men in Blue posted a mammoth 410/4 against the Netherlands in 50 overs on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul starred with the bat, scoring centuries. Iyer remained unbeaten on 128 runs off 94 balls, including five sixes and 10 boundaries. Rahul also contributed 102 off 64 deliveries, comprising four sixes and 11 fours.

The wicketkeeper-batter also became the fastest Indian to reach his century in the marquee ICC tournament (62 balls). Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli chipped in with scores of 61 (54), 51 (32), 51 (56), respectively.

Expand Tweet

Bas de Leede starred with the ball for the Netherlands, finishing with figures of 2/82, while Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, the Netherlands were 214/7 after 43 overs, with Teja Nidamanuru and Van der Merwe at the crease.

Follow the IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match live score and updates here.