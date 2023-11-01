[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav in disguise conducts vox-pop in Marine Drive ahead of IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash, Mumbaikars can't recognize him

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav recently disguised himself as a cameraman in Marine Drive in Mumbai ahead of his side's 2023 World Cup game against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

In a video shared on X, Suryakumar could be seen disguising himself as a video journalist in Marine Drive. The middle-order batter wore a full shirt and mask, and went for vox-populi outside the team hotel after teammate Ravindra Jadeja convinced him that he couldn’t recognize him. Surprisingly, people strolling near Nariman Point couldn’t recognize Suryakumar until he opened his mask at the last minute.

The Indian Cricket Team captioned the Instagram post:

“Presenting Suryakumar Yadav in a never seen before avatar. What’s our Mr. 360 doing on the streets of Marine Drive.”

Watch the hilarious video below:

Suryakumar Yadav warmed the bench for India's first four matches before making his ODI World Cup debut against New Zealand. The right-handed batter, however, was run out for just two runs after a mix-up with Virat Kohli.

He then played a crucial 49-run knock against England to help India go past the 200-run mark, with the hosts ultimately winning the contest by 100 runs.

Team India to face Sri Lanka in a repeat of 2011 World Cup final

India will next face Sri Lanka in a repeat of the 2011 World Cup final on Thursday. The hosts will look to stretch their winning streak to seven games in the hope of staying the top team in the points table.

The two teams had last faced off in the 2023 Asia Cup final, where India won by 10 wickets in a one-sided affair. In the ODI World Cups, India and Sri Lanka last locked horns in the 2019 edition, with the Menn in Blue emerging victorious by seven wickets in Leeds, England.

India began their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia. They then beat Afghanistan by eight wickets before registering seven-wicket wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh. The hosts next beat New Zealand by four wickets before defeating defending champions England by 100 runs.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have managed to win just two out of the first six games in the 2023 World Cup. The Lankans must win their remaining three games to stay in contention for a semifinal berth.