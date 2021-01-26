Watch: T Natarajan’s Republic Day message will make every Indian proud

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan posted a touching patriotic message on the occasion of the India's 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, January 26.

Taking to Twitter, T Natarajan wrote:

“A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day.”

Along with a message, the 29-year-old shared a video of him waving the tricolour following India’s famous Test win at The Gabba. The clip is part of the victory procession the team took to thank fans for their love and support during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Watch the video of the incident here:

A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xMy8tuXjEt — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) January 26, 2021

India returned home to a glorious welcome after defeating a strong Australian outfit 2-1 in the four-Test series. Natarajan, a vital member of that win, also got a heart-warming welcome in his hometown.

A dream come true for T Natarajan Down Under

Initially picked as a net bowler for the Australia tour, Natarajan ended up making his debut in all formats. He thus became the first player in international cricket to debut in all three versions in the same tour.

Natarajan picked up 2 for 70 on his ODI debut in the third match at Canberra. He was then the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series with six scalps, helping India win 2-1.

Advertisement

With all experienced pacers ruled out due to injury, India were left with no choice but to hand T Natarajan a Test debut at The Gabba. The left-armer responded by picking up three for 78 in the first innings.

Speaking to media after returning to his hometown, T Natarajan admitted that the Australia series was like a dream tour for him. The humble cricketer remained grounded and added:

“I want to achieve more and reach a better position in the Indian team. I still have many miles to go. I haven’t played alone. Ten others played with me. It’s about team spirit. Everyone played their role perfectly. I, too, utilised the opportunity well.”

The last couple of months have been surreal. My time with #TeamIndia has been the best of my life. Playing Test cricket for India was a dream. We have overcome many hurdles on this tour to win this series. Overwhelmed with your support.🙏🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/0n41k8j5h6 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) January 19, 2021

If you have the will and courage, any challenge can be overcomed. T Natarajan’s rise to glory is an emphatic proof.

The pace bowler has been rested for the upcoming Test series against England at home. India face England in four Tests, starting February 5 in Chennai.