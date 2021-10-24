T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: [Watch] Hasan Ali relives bowling against Rohit Sharma

There are just a few hours to go before the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan. It is a match that sees the country shut down as fans stay glued in front of TV screens.

Before the match, the ICC took to Instagram to show some of the camaraderie between the players of both teams. Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali relived bowling to India's opener Rohit Sharma.

The last time both sides played in an official ICC event, it was in the 2019 World Cup, in which India won by 89 runs by the D/L method. Ali recollected bowling to Sharma, who was instrumental in India's win, scoring a 113-ball-140. He was ably assisted by KL Rahul (57) and Virat Kohli (77).

Ali may have dismissed Sharma later on in the innings, but the damage was done as India posted a competitive 336 runs for five wickets in their 50 overs.

The post was captioned:

"I mean, what do you want?" 🤣 Hasan Ali recounts his experience of bowling against Rohit Sharma #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK."

You can watch the clip below:

T20 World Cup: Hasan Ali says it was "very difficult" to bowl to Rohit Sharma

Hasan Ali said ahead of the T20 World Cup in the clip:

"Our brother Rohit Sharma from India. I felt that in the 2019 World Cup, I mean what do you want?"

"He completed his century. He got out a short while later, but there I felt like how do we get him out?" he remarked. "Very difficult" Ali said.

Sunday’s T20 World Cup tussle will be the sixth instance India and Pakistan will go face to face in the T20 World Cup. As in the 50-over format, India have an unblemished record against their neighbors in the T20 version as well.

On current form, India hold the cards over Pakistan. Virat Kohli’s men clinched both their warm-up matches comprehensively. After defeating England by seven wickets, they crushed Australia without much trouble.

Pakistan, meanwhile, registered an easy win over West Indies in the T20 World Cup warm-up games, but fell short against South Africa.

