Watch: Team India arrive in Pune for second T20I against Sri Lanka

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first T20I with a two-run victory over Sri Lanka in Mumbai, Team India have landed in Pune for the second game, which will take place on Thursday (January 5).

Captain Hardik Pandya led the way as he got off the team bus first and he was followed by his deputy Suryakumar Yadav as the group checked into the team hotel.

The Men in Blue prevailed over the Lankan Lions at the Wankhede Stadium in the final over of the first game of the series, defending 162 on a batting-friendly track. Although the visitors delivered a sensational bowling performance, they couldn't chase down the total as the Indian bowlers delivered.

Put in to bat first, the home side lost three wickets within seven overs, losing Shubman Gill, Suryakumar, and Sanju Samson cheaply.





We have arrived here in Pune ahead of the second #INDvSL T20I

Sri Lanka also nipped out Ishan Kishan and the captain for 37 and 29, respectively, in the middle overs to tighten their screws. However, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel ensured India didn't lose their way, stitching together an unbroken stand of 68 off 35 deliveries to propel the hosts to a reasonable hotel.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was the most economical bowler for the Lankans, with figures of 4-0-22-1.

The tourists also struggled in the modest run-chase, sliding to 68-5 under 11 overs. All-rounder Dasun Shanaka tried his best and top-scored with 45 off 27 balls but his departure dashed Sri Lanka's hopes. They still stood a chance until the final over with 13 runs required before Axar closed out the game.

"I want to put the team in difficult situations because it's going to help us in big games" - India captain

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-match presentation at the Wankhede, Pandya stated that he wants the side to face tough challenges, keeping in mind the crunch games in World Cups. During the toss, he had said he would have batted first.

"How I am looking at all these games is, I want to put the team in difficult situations because it's going to help us in big games. Bilaterals are something which we are very good at but this is how we are going to keep challenging ourselves.

"Yes, we might lose a game here and there, which is fine, I am okay with that because in the long term, it's going to help us to be ready for the big games whenever the opportunity comes."





win by 2 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.



Scorecard -

That's that from the 1st T20I. #TeamIndia win by 2 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

India will look to seal the series against the visitors on Thursday ahead of the three-game ODI series.

