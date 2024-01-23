[Watch] Team India gear up for the English challenge in Hyderabad ahead of first IND vs ENG Test

Team India players were seen sweating it out at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad ahead of their first game of the five-match Test series beginning on Thursday, January 25.

In a video posted by BCCI, big names like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul were seen arriving at the ground in the team bus. After a bit of warm-up, the players were seen executing their fielding drills.

There are chances of KS Bharat being India's gloveman to start in the series, as he was seen going through his wicketkeeping drills. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal were then seen putting the hard yard in the nets with their willow.

Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin were also seen bowling in the nets. Here's the video:

The video ended with skipper Rohit Sharma having a light-hearted chat with his teammates after what was round about a three-hour training session. Star batter Virat Kohli has made himself unavailable for the first two Tests against England citing personal reasons.

India have to address the Virat Kohli hole in their batting

With the top three likely to be unchanged from the playing XI that won at Cape Town, Shreyas Iyer could bat at No.4. He has proved he is one of the best players of spin in the line-up and can be the enforcer in home conditions.

KL Rahul can then slot in at No. 5 as a pure batter, as the hundred at Centurion gave him a new lease of life in the middle order. KS Bharat's recent ton (116*) for India A against England Lions has given the team management a reason to put their faith in his batting ability.

The presence of spin-bowling all-rounders like Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin will give India the batting depth they relish in home conditions.

Despite Virat Kohli's absence, the hosts should believe they have enough quality in their batting to tackle England. However, it will be interesting to see how the batters perform if the hosts intend to produce rank-turners, just like they have done at home for quite a while now.

