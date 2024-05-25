[Watch] Team India leave for USA from Mumbai for 2024 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma-led Team India left for the United States of America (USA) for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday (May 25). The mega ICC event will be played in the USA and the West Indies from June 2 to 29. A total of 20 teams will participate in the mega event.

In a video shared by the Press Trust of India (PTI) on X, the Indian players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, coach Rahul Dravid, and the support staff were seen at the Mumbai airport. PTI captioned the video:

"Visuals of Indian cricket team leaving for USA from Mumbai for the upcoming T20I World Cup."

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Canada, USA, and Ireland. The Men in Blue, who reached the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5. They will then take on the arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9.

The 2007 champions will look to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought by winning the event. They finished as the runners-up in the ODI version of the World Cup last year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked a 15-member side for the T20 World Cup. Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill were notable absentees from the squad. The duo, however, are included in the reserves.

India squad and full schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

India's schedule for T20 World Cup:

June 5: vs Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 9: vs Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 12: vs USA at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 15: vs Canada at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida at 8 pm IST

