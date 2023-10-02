[Watch] Team India look pumped up during photoshoot for World Cup 2023

The Indian team were seen in high spirits during their photoshoots for the World Cup 2023 set to begin on Thursday, October 5. In a video posted by BCCI, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah were seen arriving to the shoot in a golf cart.

Captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and others were seen signing autographs before posing for their headshots. Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav had a bit of a laugh as the former decided to click SKY's pictures and then rate them himself.

The video also had the cricketers posing with the rotating camera and once again they were all smiles, indicating the mood in the camp ahead of such a mega event.

Here's the video:

India with a final chance to fine-tune ahead of World Cup 2023

With their warm-up fixture against England washed out due to rain, India might get a full game against The Netherlands in their final warm-up game in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 3 before the beginning of the World Cup.

The Asia Cup, followed by the series against Australia, has yielded great results for the Men in Blue as far as getting the squad combination right. However, there might be some areas where they would want to focus and one of them would be giving batting time to the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Lower middle-order runs could be crucial in the World Cup and with Axar Patel ruled out, the likes of Jadeja, Ashwin and even Shardul Thakur might need to contribute down the order.

India's World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.