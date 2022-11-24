[Watch] Team India make memories with special fan Divyaansh ahead of ODI series vs NZ

Thursday, November 24, was a memorable day for a special Indian fan, Divyaansh, as he got to interact with different players of the Indian team, set to take on New Zealand in their upcoming ODI series.

The Men in Blue were practicing in Auckland when this special fan came to meet them. Cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant took time out from their practice sessions to make Divyaansh's day. They were seen clicking photos with him in a video posted by the BCCI.

Here's the video:

BCCI @BCCI A moment to savour for #TeamIndia 's super fan, Divyaansh after some memorable interactions in Auckland ahead of the #NZvIND ODI series A moment to savour for #TeamIndia's super fan, Divyaansh after some memorable interactions in Auckland ahead of the #NZvIND ODI series 👏👏 https://t.co/QopVaQCKDT

India's preparations for 2023 World Cup begin with NZ ODIs

The Men in Blue are likely to soon start shortlisting their pool of players for the ODI World Cup next year at home. With big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rested, the NZ ODI series is an opportunity for a number of players on the fringes to show what they are capable of.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have both smashed unbeaten hundreds in their respective previous ODIs. Although they have been inconsistent in T20Is, the duo will certainly be confident about maintaining their consistency in the ODI format, with Rahul also in the mix.

No wrist spinners cos Eden Park has small boundaries. Backing Sundar & Hooda vs 4 NZ lefties. Bat deep with Chahar @ 9. ODIs at Eden park often decided by lower order camoes. My XI for 1st ODI:Dhawan (C)GillIyerPant (VC/WK)SKYHoodaWashiShardulChaharArshUmranNo wrist spinners cos Eden Park has small boundaries. Backing Sundar & Hooda vs 4 NZ lefties. Bat deep with Chahar @ 9. ODIs at Eden park often decided by lower order camoes. #NZvIND My XI for 1st ODI:Dhawan (C)GillIyerPant (VC/WK)SKYHoodaWashiShardulChaharArshUmranNo wrist spinners cos Eden Park has small boundaries. Backing Sundar & Hooda vs 4 NZ lefties. Bat deep with Chahar @ 9. ODIs at Eden park often decided by lower order camoes. #NZvIND

The series could be particularly crucial for Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. Samson has been consistent as a finisher at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions and 'SKY' is arguably in the form of his life. However, both will know that they have to make every opportunity count with cut-throat competition for places in the Indian ODI team.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

