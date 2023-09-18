[Watch] Team India members arrive in Mumbai after thumping win in Asia Cup 2023 

Members of the Team India squad arrived in Mumbai on Monday, following their thumping 10-wicket win in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

A video showed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan arriving in the city following their victorious campaign.

India hammered Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Batting first after winning the toss, the Lankans were bundled out for an embarrassing 50 in 15.2 overs as Mohammed Siraj starred with 6/21. India chased down the total in just 6.1 overs to lift their eighth Asia Cup title.

In a video shared on ANI’s official Twitter handle, Rohit and co. are seen arriving in Mumbai following their Asia Cup 2023 triumph.

The Men in Blue will next take on Australia in a three-match ODI series at home ahead of the one-day World Cup. The three matches will be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot on September 22, 24 and 27, respectively.

“A performance like that in the final will be cherished for a long time” - Rohit Sharma on Asia Cup triumph

Sharing his thoughts on India’s performance in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka in Colombo, a pleased Rohit stated that the comprehensive win will be cherished for a long time.

Speaking after the victory, he commented:

"It was a great performance. To come out and play in the finals like that shows the mental character of everyone who has been a part of the team. It was great from the outset. The way we started with the ball and then a clinical finish with the bat. Our seamers are working really hard for many years and to be rewarded like that is very pleasing for the side moving forward.”

"A performance like that in the final will be cherished for a long time. I never thought it was going to do that much. It comes back to the skillset of the individuals,” he added.

The Indian captain added that the victory is a step in the right direction as they look forward to the World Cup.

After the Australia series, the Men in Blue will begin their World Cup campaign by taking on the Aussies in Chennai on October 8.