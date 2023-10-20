[Watch] Team India players arrive in Dharamshala ahead of their much-anticipated 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand

Team India players reached Dharamshala on Friday (October 20) and checked into their hotel rooms to commence their preparations ahead of the upcoming match in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Men in Blue will play their 5th match of the tournament against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya did not travel with the team from Pune as he is set to miss this game due to an injury. He will report at the NCA in Bengaluru and recover there in the meantime before linking up with the squad next week. The rest of the players traveled from Pune to Dharamshala on the flight today.

BCCI took to their Instagram handle and shared a video to give fans an update about Team India's arrival in Dharamshala.

You can watch the video below:

Team India begin the 2023 World Cup with four comprehensive victories

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side got off to a stellar start in the World Cup with clinical performances in the four games so far. They beat Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai to kick off their campaign in style. The hosts then completely outplayed Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

India are currently second in the points table with 8 points from 4 games. New Zealand also have the same stats but are in first position due to their superior net run rate.

Here is the schedule for the remaining games of Team India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023:

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 43, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST