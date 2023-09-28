[Watch] Team India players arrive in Guwahati ahead of their World Cup warm-up match against England

Team India players have reached Guwahati and checked into their hotel rooms to commence their preparations ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue will play their first warm-up match against England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30.

After the contest, India will square off against the Netherlands in their second warm-up match on October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

On the squad front, Axar Patel failed to recover from the left quadriceps injury in time for the World Cup. Selectors replaced him with Ravichandran Ashwin in the final 15-man squad on Thursday (September 28). The veteran off-spinner also traveled with the Indian contingent, which reached Guwahati.

BCCI took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a video to give fans an update about Team India's arrival in Guwahati. You can watch the video below:

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

World Cup 2019 finalists England and New Zealand will square off in the curtain raiser of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The match will take place on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Team India's campaign in the tournament will commence on October 8 in Chennai, where they will face Australia.

Here is the complete schedule for India's matches:

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Qualifier 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 43, November 11 - India vs Qualifier 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST