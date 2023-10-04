[Watch] Team India players cut cake in Thiruvananthapuram before leaving for Chennai ahead of their opening World Cup match vs Australia

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja cut the cake as the players vacated their camp in Thiruvananthapuram and left for Chennai to get ready for their opening match of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The mega tournament will get underway on Thursday, October 5, in Ahmedabad with a clash between England and New Zealand, the finalists of the previous edition. The hosts' World Cup campaign begins on Sunday against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Team India's warm-up games against England and Netherlands over the past week have been washed out in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. However, it is not being perceived as a matter of concern as India has played a lot of ODI cricket in the last two months to prepare well for the World Cup.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video where the Indian players can be seen bidding farewell to Thiruvananthapuram and getting ready to leave for Chennai.

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

Team India's 15-man World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

