Watch: Team India players indulge in an intense practice session on the eve of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur

Team India players indulged in an intense practice session on the eve of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

The BCCI gave fans a glimpse of India's preparations ahead of the first Test by sharing a video on its official Instagram handle. In the video, fans can see players training hard under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid and other support staff members.

The BCCI captioned the post:

Getting match ready 👌 #TeamIndia get into the groove for the first @Paytm #INDvNZ Test in Kanpur 🎥 💪

You can watch the video below:

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. He will be back for the second Test in Mumbai.

India will field a young lineup in the Kanpur match as regular players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant won't be playing in this Test.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane has already confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut due to a vacancy in the middle-order. Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal will be the openers for this series.

Full Test schedule and squads for India vs New Zealand 2021 (Timings in IST)

1st Test: November 25-29 – Green Park, Kanpur – 9:30 AM

2nd Test: December 3-7 – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 9:30 AM

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee