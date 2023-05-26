[Watch] Team India players participate in a fun drill in a practice session ahead of WTC 2023 final 

The Team India contingent in England participated in a fun drill as they kicked off their practice sessions ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final. India and Australia will face off in the summit clash of the second edition of the WTC at the Oval, starting on June 7.

The subcontinental side also reached the final of the first edition of the World Test Championship in 2021. They ended up runner-ups as New Zealand defeated them in a rain-affected match in Southampton.

The Indian side will look to get their hands on the mace this time around after falling just short two years ago. The first batch of players, whose IPL teams were eliminated in the group stage, have already arrived in England to commence preparations for the upcoming match against Australia.

The BCCI took to their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of players' activities on the field in England by sharing a video. In it, players like Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, and others can be seen partaking in a fun drill.

The post was captioned:

Get your friends, form a circle and replicate this fun drill! 😉😀🏏#TeamIndia

You can watch the video below:

Team India will miss several key players in WTC 2023 final due to injuries

The BCCI announced Team India's squad for the upcoming WTC final against Australia last month. Due to injury issues, several frontline players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer were unavailable for selection.

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane earned a call-back to the squad to lend some experience to the middle order in the absence of Pant and Iyer.

Indian squad for the WTC final against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Standby Players for Team India in the WTC Final: Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar

Poll : 0 votes