[Watch] Team India players pose for headshots ahead of 2nd T20I against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram 

Team India players recently participated enthusiastically in a headshot photography session ahead of the 2nd T20I against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram. The hosts won the opening match in Vizag on Thursday and lead the five-match series 1-0.

The two sides will square off in the second match on Sunday (November 26) at the Greenfield International Stadium.

BCCI took to their official Instagram handle and shared a reel to give fans a glimpse of players' activities ahead of the game. In it, all the squad members can be seen giving interesting poses during a headshot session and enjoying themselves.

You can watch the video below:

The first T20I was a high-scoring affair as India managed to chase down their highest-ever total in the shortest format of the game.

Australia batted first in the contest and made 208/3 in 20 overs on the back of Josh Inglis's 47-ball century. Suryakumar Yadav then led his side from the front with a blistering 80-run knock to help them complete a record chase.

"He’s a very good captain"- Tilak Varma on Suryakumar Yadav ahead of 2nd T20I between India and Australia

At a press conference ahead of the second T20I, Tilak Varma endorsed Suryakumar Yadav's leadership abilities after he successfully led India for the first time in the series opener against Australia last Thursday. Tilak said:

“I have played before under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy in the IPL. He captained Mumbai Indians in one game. He’s very calm and clear in his thoughts. He’s a very good captain. We have seen in the last match also that he played well in a tough situation. He managed well.”

On the importance of a collective effort from all the members of the team, Tilak added:

“It is important for all 11 players to be involved in a match. All players have their thoughts and they share the same with the captain. It’s up to the captain then to take a decision on the same. So, all the players chip in with their thoughts.”

Do you agree with Tilak Varma's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.