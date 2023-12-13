[Watch] Team India players pose for headshots ahead of Women's Test match against England

Team India players recently participated enthusiastically in a headshot photography session ahead of the one-off home Women's Test match against England. The Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai is going to host the match between December 14-17.

The two teams have already participated in the three-match T20I series in the last week. England won the series by a 2-1 margin by winning the first two games. India made a late comeback and avoided a whitewash by winning the last T20I.

BCCI took to their official Instagram handle and shared a reel to give fans a glimpse of players' activities ahead of the Test match. In it, all the squad members like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and others, can be seen giving interesting poses during a headshot session.

You can watch the video below:

"I would love to be a part of the World Test Championship" - Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana ahead of Test vs England

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Indian vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana revealed that she would like to play in a tournament like the World Test Championship (WTC).

It has been present in Men's cricket for the last few years, as New Zealand won the inaugural trophy in 2021. Australia triumphed in the second edition earlier this year in June. Indian men's team ended up as runner-ups on both occasions.

Mandhana opened up that such tournaments would be exciting to play and participate in:

"I would love to be a part of the World Test Championship but that is for the boards and the ICC to decide. Having watched a lot of men's Test cricket and championships, it would be really exciting to be a part of something of that sort. But as I said, that would be their (administrators') decision."

Smriti Mandhana has played four Test matches so far in her career and has scored 325 runs at an average of 46.42, including a century and two fifties.