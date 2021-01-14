Watch: Team India practice a unique fielding drill ahead of Gabba Test

Team India are in Brisbane to play the final Test of what has been a long, tiring, and injury-filled tour for the team. The team was spotted practising a unique fielding drill at the Gabba through a video shared by the official handle of the Indian Cricket Team on Instagram.

"Throw & Catch, Run, Hit. High octane energy ahead of the final Test in Brisbane," read the caption on the post shared on Instagram. Watch the drill below:

Injury-stricken team India face a steep challenge at the Gabba Test

There are questions over the fitness of many players as Team India battle a series of injury woes ahead of the final Test. Batting coach Vikram Rathour revealed that the playing XI would not be announced until a final evaluation is done on the morning of the 4th Test.

List of injury woes for Team India. (Credits: TOI)

Dismissing earlier reports which suggested that Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out, Rathour revealed that the player would be assessed and it would be a last-minute decision whether to play him or not.

“We will take a call tomorrow. The medical team is working with all the injured players. If Bumrah is fit, he plays. If he is not fit, he doesn’t play,” batting coach Rathour said.

India will keep their Playing XI option open till tomorrow morning, waiting to see how @Jaspritbumrah93 pulls up Match Day #IndvsAus #BrisbaneTest — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 14, 2021

Who will win the Border-Gavaskar series if the 4th match ends in a draw?

The Test series between India and Australia is currently tied at 1-1 going into the 4th and final Test. According to the rules of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, if the series ends in a draw, the previous holder of the trophy retains it.

In this case, Team India are the defending champions and the current holders of the trophy. Hence, in the event of the Gabba Test ending in a draw, Team India will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.