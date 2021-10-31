[Watch] Team India practices novel fielding drill ahead of T20 World Cup clash against NZ

India seems to have put their T20 World Cup loss against Pakistan on the backburner as they indulged in some fun fielding drills ahead of their Sunday (October 31) clash against New Zealand.

The ICC T20 World Cup's official Instagram page gave a look at Virat Kohli's men taking part in a fun fielding exercise where a tennis ball would be smacked up in the air and a player wearing a helmet would bounce the ball off his head. The fielders would then attempt to catch the ball in their left hand.

Tricky? It sure was but perhaps this was done to enable players to see the ball until the last moment and test their reflexes. The clip was captioned:

"Name this training drill 🪖 #T20WorldCup."

You can watch the clip below:

T20 World Cup, India vs New Zealand: The story so far

Both sides are yet to win their first game of the T20 World Cup after losing to Pakistan. India were handed a ten-wicket thrashing last Sunday while New Zealand watched Pakistan register their second win by five wickets against them.

Both teams had similar issues — below-par batting and bowling that impressed in patches. Despite having proven match-winners, both sides lost to a Pakistan unit that was clinical in every regard.

All eyes will be on skippers Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson as they look to take their sides home with a win. Their own batting performances are likely to play a vital role in shaping the outcome of the match.

Much of the chatter ahead of the T20 World Cup opener was about Virat Kohli and his last three performances against Pakistan in the previous T20 World Cups.

Kohli didn't disappoint despite the sedate start and dodgy form he was enduring when he entered the tournament. His 57 off 49 was vital in India, finishing with 151 for seven in their 20 overs. The hope for India is that Kohli will continue this current run of form for India over the course of the tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar