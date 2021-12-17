Watch: "Wow, I've seen a bag like this for the first time" - Virat Kohli pokes fun at Ishant Sharma during Team India's journey to South Africa

Shortly after Team India reached South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the team's journey to the Rainbow Nation. Virat Kohli could be seen in a fun mood in the clip, with the Test skipper even trying to annoy Ishant Sharma by digging through the pacer's bag.

Kohli first tried to speak to Ishant Sharma in Tamil, with some prompting from Ravichandran Ashwin. The ace batter then explored Ishant's bag where he found footwear, a cap, a shaker, and shorts.

Virat Kohli joked:

"You call this a bag. This man can run away to any corner of this world at this point in time. Everything he needs is there in this bag. Wow....the bag is like a fire. I've seen a bag like this for the first time. Anyone with this bag can holiday in any part of the world."

Team India first reached the Seychelles for a fuel stop before touching down at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Shreyas Iyer was in the company of head coach Rahul Dravid during the journey and could be seen reading the book 'Will' - a memoir by Will Smith.

What the other Indian players did during the journey?

Ravichandran Ashwin mentioned that Mohammed Shami slept throughout the flight, while Cheteshwar Pujara complained he wasn't able to sleep. Ajinkya Rahane, who was sitting next to Pujara, remarked that the no.3 batter was quite irritating.

Escorted by tight security, Team India then made their way to a resort in Pretoria where they were welcomed by a traditional South African caper. Shreyas Iyer seemed to enjoy the occasion and even tried dancing. The Indian players then gave their nasal swabs for COVID-19 test before heading to their rooms.

"I think it was a quite nice experience for us. We landed in Johannesburg now," Risabh Pant said. "Since I have entered this place, I have been looking at the beauty. You can see the pond, you can see the birds, there are so many things to explore. Everyone's looking forward to walking around, looking for the quiet, nicer places. Looking forward to having a good time with the boys and looking to enjoy the series."

The first South Africa-India Test will start at the Centurion on 26th December.

Edited by Samya Majumdar