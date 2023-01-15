[WATCH] Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is on his knees after being dismissed for 42 in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 42 off 49 balls in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. He was extremely disappointed after losing his wicket and went on his knees, with his head facing downwards.

The Men in Blue won the toss and decided to bat first in the dead rubber. With no pressure of winning, India’s openers Rohit and Shubman Gill added 95 for the opening wicket on what looked like a batting beauty in Thiruvananthapuram.

Skipper Rohit smacked two fours and three sixes and seemed set for a big score. However, in the 16th over of India’s innings, he nonchalantly pulled a short of a length delivery from Chamika Karunaratne straight into the hands of deep backward square leg.

The Team India skipper was in disbelief at what he had just done and had to literally drag himself back to the pavilion. The hosts, however, were in a strong position in the game, reaching 174/1 at the end of 28 overs. While opener Shubman Gill was batting on 83, Virat Kohli had eased his way to 39.

Team India have made two changes for dead rubber against Sri Lanka

With the series already in the bag, India decided to make two changes to the playing XI for the inconsequential ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Umran Malik were rested. The duo were replaced by Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking after winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Team India captain Rohit said:

“Looks a good pitch, (we will) try to make the most of it. Still a lot of areas we can keep improving, today gives up a chance to perfect those. We want to play close to a perfect game, we'll never have the perfect game.”

Sri Lanka also made two changes - Ashen Bandara replaced Dhananjaya de Silva, while Jeffrey Vandersay came in for Dunith Wellalage.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

