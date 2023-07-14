[Watch] Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal announces his arrival with a magnificent century on his Test debut against West Indies in Dominica

Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival in style in international cricket with a splendid century on his Test debut against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Thursday, July 13.

Jaiswal began Day 2 with an overnight score of 40 and continued in the same vein of form from the previous day. Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal continued to play watchfully on a surface that was aiding spin and pounced upon the bowlers whenever they erred in their lines.

In his maiden Test match, Jaiswal showed wonderful application and character as he weathered the tough situations calmly by trusting his defense. Spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican extracted prodigious turn from the pitch at times and beat his bat comprehensively. However, Jaiswal did not let those moments deter his concentration and went on to convert his start into a big knock.

The youngster made his debut memorable by bringing up his century in the 70th over with a single after facing 215 balls. Midway through the run, Jaiswal punched the air in jubilation and went on to celebrate the milestone before acknowledging the applause from fans and the dressing room.

"Temperament, technique and approach, you name it and he has got it" - Deep Dasgupta on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former Indian player Deep Dasgupta was impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's all-round game in 1st Test against West Indies in Dominica. He analyzed Jaiswal's debut Test innings and told ESPNCricinfo:

"He (Jaiswal) looked extremely comfortable. He took like 16 deliveries to get off the mark and it showed that he had calmness, which doesn't come easy for a debutant I can tell you that for sure. And then there are two extremes.

He added:

"He played a reverse sweep and stepped out in the last over where batters generally tend to play for the end of day's play. That tells a lot about his approach and whatever we have seen of him on the first day was very very good. Temperament, technique and approach, you name it and he has got it."

