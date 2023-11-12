[Watch] Teja Nidamanuru's stunning catch ends Shubman Gill's promising knock during IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Indian opener Shubman Gill's enterprising knock of 51 came to an abrupt end, thanks to a sensational catch by Teja Nidamanuru of the Netherlands during their 2023 World Cup encounter in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

Gill scored 51 runs off just 32 balls and looked good to get to his maiden World Cup hundred. However, just as he looked to pull Paul van Meekeran over the fine leg boundary, Nidamanuru kept his balance well and not only prevented the six but also completed a great catch.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Shubman Gill & Rohit Sharma gave India another rollicking start

India opted to bat first and got off to yet another incredible start, thanks to the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. For a change, it was Gill who seemed to be the aggressor in the partnership as he flew out of the blocks, hitting some magnificent shots.

Rohit also put the bad balls away but played with a slightly more cautious approach, providing the perfect foil for the youngster at the other end to express himself. Virat Kohli looked a bit scratchy to begin with after Gill's wicket, but once again seems to have settled in nicely.

While captain Rohit Sharma was also dismissed soon after his half-century, India will hope Virat and others come to the party and help the Men in Blue get to a big score. The Netherlands will want to continue chipping away with wickets and not let a massive partnership develop.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Netherlands XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren