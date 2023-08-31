[WATCH] Temba Bavuma plucks stunning catch to send Tim David back in 1st SA vs AUS T20I

Temba Bavuma showed just why he's one of the finest fielders in the game today, courtesy of a brilliant athletic catch to dismiss Tim David in the first T20I between South Africa and Australia at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The opening batter, who relinquished his captaincy duties from the shortest format to Aiden Markram earlier this year, pulled off a stunning leaping catch in the 16th over sent down by Tabraiz Shamsi.

David, who was batting on 64, shanked a full one high into the sky before Bavuma covered outstanding ground to his right at long off. He then leaped and timed it to perfection to pluck it out of thin air, tumbling in the process to cling on to the catch.

Take a look at Bavuma's screamer that sent David on his way back:

Australia power along to 226/6 in 1st T20I against South Africa

Australia fielded four debutants in the first of three T20Is against South Africa in Durban. After Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, and Matthew Short were confirmed to debut on the eve of the game, an illness to Adam Zampa saw Tanveer Sangha also handed his cap.

South Africa elected to field first upon winning the toss but new skipper Mitchell Marsh tore into the hosts in the powerplay in the company of Short. At one stage, they were 70/2 in five overs before a couple of quick wickets fell as Gerald Coetzee sent down a wicket maiden in the sixth.

That didn't stop Marsh from taking the attack to the bowlers as he raced away to a half-century. David matched him shot for shot en route to a blistering fifty of his own with South Africa's ordinary bowling taken to the cleaners.

The duo whipped up a 97-run partnership well inside nine overs for the fifth wicket before Bavuma's brilliance brought it to a screeching halt with David departing for a 27-ball 64. Hardie chipped in with a 23-run cameo before Marsh added the finishing touches to take Australia to a mammoth 226/6.

The Proteas handed a cap to the highly-rated Dewald Brevis. He and the rest of the batting lineup have a mountainous task on hand now to usurp this target.

