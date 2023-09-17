[Watch] Temba Bavuma unluckily gets run out after being hit on body by a quick delivery from Sean Abbott in SA vs AUS ODI

Temba Bavuma lost his wicket in an unlucky fashion during the fifth ODI of the series between South Africa and Australia. A quick delivery from Sean Abbott hit the Proteas skipper hard on his body.

Bavuma tried to move away from the pitch but noticed his partner Quinton de Kock taking a run. The South African skipper tried to complete the run at the non-striker's end. However, a direct hit from Marnus Labuschagne ensured that Bavuma was run out.

It was only the second ball that Temba Bavuma faced in the match. He lost his wicket for a duck because of the run out.

You can watch a video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Rassie van der Dussen joined Quinton de Kock in the middle after Temba Bavuma's wicket. The two batters added 34 runs for the second wicket before de Kock handed a catch to Cameron Green off Nathan Ellis' bowling.

Temba Bavuma made a return from injury in the 5th ODI

Bavuma missed the previous ODI of the series against Australia due to an injury. Aiden Markram captained the home side in Bavuma's absence. Bavuma recovered from his injury and returned to the playing XI, replacing Reeza Hendricks today.

Fans had high expectations from the South African captain because he recorded a brilliant century in the first ODI against Australia. However, Bavuma was run out in the first over itself.

Expand Tweet

South Africa are 146/4 after 31 overs in the first innings right now. Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen have lost their wickets as well. Aiden Markram is currently batting in the middle with David Miller. The two batters have added 43 runs for the fifth wicket so far.

It will be interesting to see if Markram and Miller can take the total past 250. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.