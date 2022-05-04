[Watch] "Thand badi hai" - Harbhajan Singh shares a throwback video with Yuvraj Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently took to social media to post a throwback video. The clip shared by the veteran off-spinner featured his close friend and ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh.

The two former internationals were spotted enjoying their holidays and can be seen discussing the cold weather of the location. The 41-year-old captioned the post:

"Inna majja aa reya hai ki awaaj hi ni nikaldi payi, kyun @yuvisofficial 😉 #throwback #garmimeinsardi #travel."

Harbhajan Singh's camaraderie with Yuvraj Singh has only grown over the years. The two players shared the dressing room for several years during their time with the national side and state side.

Harbhajan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December last year. The former spinner is currently working as a Hindi commentator in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Harbhajan Singh's stats in international cricket

The crafty spinner made his Test debut in March 1998 against Australia in Bangalore. His first ODI appearance came in April 1988 versus New Zealand in Sharjah.

With consistent performances, he went on to establish himself as a mainstay in the Indian side in 2000s. He featured in 103 Test matches and claimed 417 wickets in the purest formats of the game.

He also made a significant impact in white-ball cricket. Harbhajan bagged 269 wickets from 236 ODIs and 25 wickets from 28 T20Is. He emerged as a force to reckon with in the Indian Premier League too, where he represented Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders over the years.

He played 163 matches in the cash-rich league and picked up 150 wickets from the same. He finished with an impressive economy rate of 7.07 in the tournament.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava