[Watch] “Thank you” – Yuvraj Singh expresses gratitude to sand artist for beautiful video on 16th anniversary of his six sixes

Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday, September 19, is celebrating the 16th anniversary of his six sixes in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.

The left-handed batter smashed six consecutive sixes against England’s Stuart Broad after a heated argument with Andrew Flintoff at Kingsmead in Durban.

With that, he also became the fastest to reach fifty, in just 12 balls. India won that game by 18 runs before going on to lift the trophy.

On Tuesday, Yuvraj shared a clip from a sand artist with background music of that game 16 years ago. He captioned the post:

“Thank you for this lovely sand art @christy_sandartist12 ❤️ even though you created this for my birthday, today is also an apt occasion for me to share it.”

Yuvraj finished the T20 tournament with 148 runs at a strike rate of 194.74.

The all-rounder was also instrumental in India’s 2011 ODI World Cup win as he became the first all-rounder to amass 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in the 50-over tournament.

He won four Player of the Match awards and Player of the Tournament with 362 runs and 15 wickets.

Yuvraj, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2019, represented India in 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, scoring 11,778 runs across formats, including 17 tons and 71 half-centuries.

“We haven’t credited Yuvraj Singh enough for 2011 World Cup” – Gautam Gambhir

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is also a two-time World Cup winner, recently lauded Yuvraj Singh for his performance in the 2011 World Cup. He told Revsportz:

“Do we celebrate Yuvraj Singh enough for what he did in the 2011 World Cup with all the health concerns he had? We haven't credited Yuvraj enough for the 2011 World Cup.”

He continued:

"While we celebrate MS Dhoni’s innings in the final, we should celebrate these other efforts as much. No one's innings could win India the trophy. It was a collective effort and should be celebrated as such.”

Besides international cricket, Yuvraj Singh has also played 132 matches in the Indian Premier League, where he amassed 2,750 runs and scalped 36 wickets, including two hat-tricks. He lifted one trophy each with Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016) and Mumbai Indians (2019).