Watch: "That's Santa coming late" – Nathan Lyon as Dean Elgar survives bizarre dismissal in 2nd AUS vs SA Test

South Africa captain Dean Elgar survived a bizarre dismissal against Australian speedster Scott Boland on Day 1 (Monday, December 26) of the second Test in Melbourne.

The incident happened in the 13th over when Elgar survived a played-on dismissal. The ball gently rolled back onto the stumps after hitting the bat, but there was not enough pace on it to dislodge the bails.

That prompted Australian ace spinner Nathan Lyon, who was fielding in the 30-yard circle, to say:

"That's Santa coming late."

Here's the video of the incident:

During his 26-run knock, Elgar became the eighth Proteas batter to complete 5,000 runs in Test cricket. He has now joined Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, AB De Villiers, Gary Kirsten, Herschelle Gibbs and Mark Boucher on the elite list.

He's the eighth South African to reach the milestone, after Kallis, Amla, Smith, de Villiers, Kirsten, Gibbs, and Boucher.



Dean Elgar was eventually run out by Marnus Labuschagne in the 23rd over, leaving South Africa in a spot of bother at 58-3.

Dean Elgar and Co. in trouble against Australia

Dean Elgar and Co. were in trouble on Day 1 of the Melbourne Test. They were bowled out for 189 runs in 68.4 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Marco Jansen.

The top five batters of the visitors failed to deliver, leaving the team tottering at 67-5 before a 112-run partnership between Verreynne and Jansen gave the total some respectability.

Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with a maiden five-wicket haul. Mitchell Starc also bagged a couple of wickets, while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket apiece.

For the uninitiated, Pat Cummins-led Australia are leading the three-match Test series 1-0 after winning the opening game by six wickets, which ended inside two days.

The Proteas will have to bounce back strongly if they want to stay alive in the series and stay in contention for a World Test Championship (WTC) final berth. Their bowlers will need to once again put on a show. They are currently third in the WTC standings, behind table-toppers Australia and second-placed India.

