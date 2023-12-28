[Watch] Third umpire Richard Illingworth finally arrives after being stuck in lift and halting play during Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test

In what was one of the most bizarre moments to occur during a cricket match, the start of the second session of the ongoing Australia vs Pakistan Test was halted due to TV umpire Richard Illingworth being stuck in a lift.

The on-field umpires were out in the middle when they were told to halt the proceedings and they couldn't control their cheeky smiles when they got to know that Illingworth was stuck in the lift and wasn't ready.

In a video posted by cricket.com.au, Richard Illingworth was seen finally getting in his seat in the third umpire's room and he seemed a bit exhausted. The commentators on air wondered whether he took the stairs after the little incident. Being a true sport, Illingworth waved his hands at the crowd and had a smile on his face, knowing he was a part of something bizarre.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Mitchell Marsh's fifty steadies Australia after early scare

Australia had a lead of 54 runs going into the second innings and the idea would have been to bat Pakistan out of the game just as they did in Perth. However, Shaheen Afridi ensured that the visitors came roaring back into the Test match when he removed both Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne before the end of the first session on Day 3.

Things went from bad to worse for the Aussies as Mir Hamza backed up Shaheen's good work with back-to-back strikes of David Warner and Travis Head. Pakistan were in the driver's seat as Australia had a lead of just 70 runs at 17/4. However, Mitchell Marsh's half-century gradually brought the hosts back in control.

The all-rounder stitched an important partnership with Steve Smith as the duo took their side to 107/4 at Tea, with a 161-run lead in hand. Pakistan will rue the dropped chance of Marsh that could have had the hosts reeling at 46/5.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App